News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Climate activists march through Dublin and London as protests continue

Doctors gather to protest in support of Extinction Rebellion (XR) at Jubilee Gardens, London, to highlight deaths caused by air pollution. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 03:39 PM

About 200 Extinction Rebellion activists and supporters marched through Dublin City this afternoon as protests continued in the UK.

They staged a mock boat race on Westmoreland Street - with some wearing wetsuits and snorkels to highlight rising sea levels due to climate change.

The marchers paused at Trinity College to thank academics there for their support.

In London, doctors marched to raise awareness and to highlight deaths caused by air pollution

Yesterday, Leinster House announced that plans for a public "open day" this weekend were scrapped over fears staff could be put "at risk" from Extinction Rebellion protestors.

On Thursday, 60 people were unable to leave Leinster House for a number of hours after climate protestors blocked the driveways out of the building.

Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe defended the aggressive nature of some of the protests.

He compares Extinction Rebellion's campaign to the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

"Direct action has a long and honourable history," Mr Cuffe said, adding his support for the protests as long as they stay "non-violent".

READ MORE

'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees

More on this topic

Actress Jane Fonda arrested after taking part in a climate change protestActress Jane Fonda arrested after taking part in a climate change protest

Leinster House 'open day' cancelled due to Extinction Rebellion protestsLeinster House 'open day' cancelled due to Extinction Rebellion protests

Greta Thunberg’s Moment: Why we need to follow Swedish teen's exampleGreta Thunberg’s Moment: Why we need to follow Swedish teen's example

We’re all to blame for climate crisis, so there’s no-one to rebel againstWe’re all to blame for climate crisis, so there’s no-one to rebel against


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Man, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon riverMan, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon river

Three arrested in relation to ATM theft in BelfastThree arrested in relation to ATM theft in Belfast

Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'

Judge hopes Children's Hospital/residents row can be resolvedJudge hopes Children's Hospital/residents row can be resolved


Lifestyle

Fevers are something parents get used to, but it’s important to know the cause and what to do, says Dr Phil Kieran.Fever pitch: Dr Phil Kieran on what to do when your child has a temperature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »