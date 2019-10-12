Climate activists march through Dublin and London as protests continue

About 200 Extinction Rebellion activists and supporters marched through Dublin City this afternoon as protests continued in the UK.

They staged a mock boat race on Westmoreland Street - with some wearing wetsuits and snorkels to highlight rising sea levels due to climate change.

We just raced kayaks down Westmoreland street! 💚 This will become reality if we don't take urgent action to stop the #ClimateCrisis #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/pF7cWJIAV5 — Extinction Rebellion Ireland (@ExtinctRebelsIE) October 12, 2019

#ExtinctionRebellion are holding a Boat Race on Westmoreland Street momentarily pic.twitter.com/lClX0oVT19 — Dubhghlas95 (@Dubhghlas95) October 12, 2019

The marchers paused at Trinity College to thank academics there for their support.

In London, doctors marched to raise awareness and to highlight deaths caused by air pollution

Yesterday, Leinster House announced that plans for a public "open day" this weekend were scrapped over fears staff could be put "at risk" from Extinction Rebellion protestors.

On Thursday, 60 people were unable to leave Leinster House for a number of hours after climate protestors blocked the driveways out of the building.

Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe defended the aggressive nature of some of the protests.

He compares Extinction Rebellion's campaign to the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

"Direct action has a long and honourable history," Mr Cuffe said, adding his support for the protests as long as they stay "non-violent".