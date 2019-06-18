News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Climate Action Plan very demanding on farmers, say IFA

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 07:09 AM

The Irish Farmers' Association has said the Climate Action Plan is very demanding on farmers.

Under the new proposals, there'll be a push for farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It also includes measures aimed at helping them improve their livestock and land management.

IFA President Joe Healy said Irish farmers are already among the best performers globally when it comes reducing emissions.

He said: "Over the past 30 years we've increased our output by 40% while flat-lining our emissions from the target.

"If you go back to 1990 we were at similar levels of emissions now, even though we've increased our output by about 40%.

"We are recognised as the most carbon efficient producers of dairy product in Europe and that's by the European Commission Joint Research Centre and we're in the top five in beef production."

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister has denied going soft on farmers in the new Climate Action Plan.

Michael Creed said they are not getting an easier ride than other sectors.

He said: "We will meet the targets it set out, which are quite onerous when you consider that there is no technology available that gives you a zero-emissions profile for food production.

"When you're producing food you are by the very nature of it producing carbon emissions."

READ MORE

Climate Change Report: The last throw of the dice as Government reveals radical plans

More on this topic

Dooley: State will have to offer cheap finance, not handouts, for people retrofitting their homes

Climate Change Report: The last throw of the dice as Government reveals radical plans

The world is running out of time to make a change

Fianna Fáil hit out at government's uncosted Climate Action Plan

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Ruth Morrissey has not been told directly that the SCA is to appeal the High Court judgment, solicitor says

A mother who lost her daughter and niece in Berkeley balcony collapse pays touching tribute

Commissioner expected to deliver personal apology to Majella Moynihan

50% rise in students seeking counselling for mental health problems


Lifestyle

Characters and craic await at Sligo coastline

Living in a glasshouse: Meet stained-glass artist Alison Byrne

Your guide to buying art

7 reasons why Rome is the family-friendly city break of your dreams

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »