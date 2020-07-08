News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Climate Action Plan needs to be fully implemented to meet EU targets

Climate Action Plan needs to be fully implemented to meet EU targets
File photo.
By Pádraig Hoare
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Ireland can meet the EU target of a 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but only if the 2019 Climate Action Plan is fully implemented.

That is the conclusion of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its emissions projections up to 2040, which adds that full implementation of the plan would result in 3% average annual emissions reductions from 2021 to 2030.

Director general of the EPA, Laura Burke, said, "These latest projections demonstrate that if we implement the actions that are planned, and if all sectors get behind these, then we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. 

"This is only the first step, however. For Ireland to become the low carbon and climate resilient society and economy that we aspire to, systemic change is required."

She said Ireland is now at a pivotal point for its economy and the steps taken in the Covid-19 recovery will shape the country for the next decade.  Focusing on climate action as part of a ‘green’ recovery stimulus "offers the opportunity to rebuild our economy, generate new jobs and respond to climate change," Ms Burke said.

What Covid-19 has taught us is that while the dramatic decline in economic activity and travel may have resulted in a reduction in greenhouse gases in the short-term, long-term improvements can only be achieved with targeted climate and environmental actions that change consumption and production systems in a sustainable and lasting manner.

The report did warn, though, that the latest EPA emissions projections started in late 2019 and are underpinned by strong projected growth in key sectors of the economy. 

The impact of Covid-19 is not included in these figures, and the impact of the pandemic in terms of greenhouse gas emissions will be incorporated in the next round of projections.

The EPA produced two scenarios in preparing projections - a so-called 'with existing measures' scenario and a 'with additional measures' scenario.

The 'with additional measures' scenario, which includes the impact of the 2019 Climate Action Plan, will deliver an average reduction in emissions of 2.9% per year until 2030.

In 2020, the sectors with the largest contribution of emissions are agriculture, transport and energy with 32.6%, 19.8% and 18.7% share in total emissions respectively. 

In 2030, the contribution from agriculture, transport and energy is projected to change to 38.7%, 16.2% and 15% respectively. 

"Despite projected reductions in the agriculture sector in this scenario, the increased proportion in 2030 from agriculture is largely a consequence of the projected reduction in fuel combustion, and therefore CO2, in the other sectors of the economy. 

"Reducing emissions in the agriculture sector is more challenging, however reductions can be delivered as set out in Teagasc’s Marginal Abatement Cost Curve," the EPA said.

More on this topic

Global June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burnsGlobal June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burns

Diesel emissions study hopes to reduce unnecessary deathsDiesel emissions study hopes to reduce unnecessary deaths

World-first as Wexford's Danone baby formula plant goes carbon-neutralWorld-first as Wexford's Danone baby formula plant goes carbon-neutral

Norway mulls over burying its carbon at seaNorway mulls over burying its carbon at sea

TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Man hit garda with pellet gun shot, court toldMan hit garda with pellet gun shot, court told

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murderMan arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder

Governing body claims insurers refusing to indemnify drivers over motorsport accidentsGoverning body claims insurers refusing to indemnify drivers over motorsport accidents

Child poverty to affect 23% without economic recoveryChild poverty to affect 23% without economic recovery


Lifestyle

One iron-clad prediction for the future is that virtual reality will only get bigger and better. For now, however, virtual reality is content with taking baby steps forward, by allowing gamers to become iron-clad instead.GameTech review: Solid offering from Iron Man VR shows virtual reality getting bigger

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula BurnsHow to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

The skincare tips to help with mask acne and irritationThe Skin Nerd: How to counteract the effects of 'Mask Face' on your skin

As the junior TV talent show returns for a new series, Georgia Humphreys chats to Will.i.am and the other mentorsWill.i.am and other mentors back for new series of The Voice Kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »