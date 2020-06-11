Climate action an imperative not 'simply a Green Party demand' - Climatology expert

Climatology expert, Professor John Sweeney, has said that the issue of a 7% reduction in carbon emissions should not be associated with just one political party.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Prof Sweeney pointed out that it was a Fine Gael Minister who signed the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The 7% figure comes from the UN, he said. “The figure comes from the science. It was confirmed by the IPCC.”

Prof. Sweeney said that the issue was no longer “simply a Green Party demand - it is an imperative.”

It was necessary to take steps, he added, the most important of which was reducing methane emissions, which he described as “the most toxic of our contribution to global warming.”

Any agreement has to tackle the short term need to reduce methane emissions.

There doesn’t have to be an immediate cull, there could be a gradual reduction, he said.

Urgent changes are needed in agriculture and public transport, he said.

The EU is willing to help the move from the intensity of agricultural production in Ireland by offering rewards for sustainability and other practices.

With regard to public transport, there should be an end to fossil fuel subsidies and public transport should be made more sustainable.

There should be an end to the use of single vehicles descending in droves into Dublin, he added.

“We have to make public transport a more attractive prospect.”

When asked if reducing methane emissions will necessitate a cull of the national herd, Prof. Sweeney said he disliked the term national herd, but that yes methane needed to be cut and this would necessitate radical changes “to the way we farm.”

Ireland would have to look to the EU for support for future strategies, he said.