Cliftonville footballer Jay Donnelly dropped after conviction over indecent image of child

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 06:11 PM

An Irish league footballer has been dropped from a weekend fixture after he was convicted of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Striker Jay Donnelly, 23, plays for Belfast side Cliftonville FC.

Donnelly, of Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, pleaded guilty last week to a charge of distributing or showing an indecent image of a child on a date unknown between June and October 2016.

He played last weekend and two feminist groups had threatened to protest outside the club’s Solitude stadium on Saturday if he had been selected again.

In a statement on Friday, Cliftonville said: “As we are sure our supporters are aware, Cliftonville Football Club are dealing with a very sensitive and delicate matter in relation to Jay Donnelly.

“The club committee must always ensure that they act correctly when dealing with legal and employment matters and, as such, we have over the past few days been speaking to and availing of advice from all parties involved, as well as support organisations.

“We have received legal advice not to comment on this matter further at this time.

“We assure all that this situation is extremely difficult to resolve and ask our supporters, and indeed the media, to please bear with us as we seek a resolution.

“Having spoken to all parties and Jay Donnelly, it has been decided Jay will not represent Cliftonville FC in tomorrow’s fixture with Dungannon Swifts.”

Donnelly is due to be sentenced at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in January.

- Press Association


