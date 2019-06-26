Cliffs of Moher coastline 'beautiful but very tragic'; garda says nine bodies have never been recovered

A long-serving Clare Garda has told an inquest that there have been eight or nine cases of bodies that have never been recovered off the Cliffs of Moher over the past 23 years.

At the Coroner’s Court in Ennis, Garda Andrew Monahan said that in his time serving in the north Clare area over the past 23 years, there have been eight or nine cases where searches have been unsuccessful and the remains of the people have not been recovered.

Garda Monahan was speaking at the inquest into the death of German national, Max Tienert (31) who is believed to have entered the waters at the Cliffs of Moher more than four years ago on Sunday, April 5, 2015.

Garda Monahan said that he came across belongings of Mr Tienert’s at a location south of O’Brien’s Tower at the Cliffs of Moher on April 6th 2015.

Mr Tienert’s body has never been recovered.

County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea said that she required permission from the Attorney General’s office to stage the inquest as there was no body recovered.

Ms O’Dea said gardaí were satisfied that there was no activity on Mr Tienert’s bank account since his disappearance. She added that she can now formally pronounce that Mr Tienert of Lakeside Holiday Village, Mountshannon, Co Clare has passed away and that his date of death is April 5, 2015.

Ms O’Dea told Mr Tienert’s wife, Reika: “It is very difficult when you don’t have a body to mourn.”

A Jehovah Witness, Mr Tienert was a married man and was working as a tree surgeon in east Clare at the time of his disappearance.

Solicitor for Mr Tienert’s wife, Reika, Michael O’Brien told the inquest: “Max Tienert was a very, very fine young man. He was very talented, I wouldn’t describe him as a carpenter. he was more than that and made some fabulous pieces and made a boat at some stage.”

Mr O’Brien thanked the Doolin unit of the Irish Coastguard for their efforts in trying to locate Mr Tienert’s remains.

Mr O’Brien said that he was familiar with the Cliffs of Moher coastline. He said: “The area is beautiful area but is a very tragic area from what occurs there so it is kind of a bittersweet kind of a place.”

To date this year, the Doolin Unit of the Irish Coastguard has recovered the bodies of three people in waters off the Cliffs of Moher - two females and a male - with the remains of a fourth person, a woman, still not located.