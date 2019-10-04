News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cleanup operation underway as thousands remain without power following Storm Lorenzo

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 01:14 PM

A clean-up operation is underway in parts of the west and northwest of the country in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo.

ESB said while they have restored power to 12,000 homes, farms and businesses, they are still working to restore power to 3,600 customers.

A yellow wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare has come to an end.

There has been substantial flooding across Donegal, including a number of Donegal Town properties.

ESB's Matt Cunningham said the faults have been caused by timber and fallen trees hitting powerlines.

He said the worst affected areas are in the western part of the country, from Clare, Galway, Mayo and some parts of Sligo.

