Clarity needed on delayed national children's hospital project, Sinn Féin says

The Minister for Health must give clarity and direction on when construction for the new national children's hospital can start again, Sinn Féin's health spokesman has said.

This comes after reports that work on the €1.7 billion project in Dublin has stalled indefinitely. A dispute between the hospital board and the contractor over who should foot the bill for the closure and reopening of the site during Covid-19 restrictions is behind the latest delay.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly needs to provide assurances.

"What we need are the facts. We need the Minister for Health to come out with exactly the facts of what is happening," he said.

"Why are the works still suspended? When will they recommence? How quickly will the hospital be built? We need clear timeframes and we also need clarity on if there are escalated costs."

No work has been done on site since March 31 when construction work across the State came to a halt as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

This industry-wide restriction was lifted on May 18 but almost two months later work has yet to resume at the hospital site.

In April, the board responsible for the development of the new hospital began legal action against the construction company BAM Ireland.

The hospital is scheduled to be finished by the end of December 2022 with the handover to the State in early 2023.