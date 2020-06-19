News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clarification needed on M20 project, Cork TD urges

By Joel Slattery
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 10:41 AM

A Cork TD has urged for clarity on the status of the M20 project which would see a motorway built from Cork to Limerick.

Sean Sherlock has called on Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to announce whether the M20 will proceed over the lifetime of the next Government.

It comes as there are concerns that the motorway won't go ahead if the Greens decide to go into government.

Green Party TD Ossian Smyth said that the road "isn't going to happen" in the next five years before he clarified on social media that the road wasn't due to be completed before 2025 and will continue as planned.

"The N20 is one of the most dangerous roads in the country with a numerous serious accidents every year," Mr Sherlock outlined.

"The design contract for the M20 was finally awarded earlier this year and we have been assured by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that the project is going ahead, yet this morning we now hear that it is up for negotiation.

“The M20 is a vital piece of national infrastructure that is important for the economic development of the south-west as a strong economic counter-balance to Dublin and the east coast and for balanced regional development."

