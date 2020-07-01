News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Clare TD Cathal Crowe 'sick to stomach' after being asked to intervene in Liam Campbell case

Clare TD Cathal Crowe 'sick to stomach' after being asked to intervene in Liam Campbell case
File picture of Liam Campbell. Photo: Maxpic
By Paul Hosford
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 06:15 PM

A Fianna Fáil TD says that he is "sick to his stomach" to have been asked to intervene in the case of a man found civilly liable for Omagh bombing.

The High Court last week said it would order the extradition of Liam Campbell after a 12-year legal battle to Lithuania where he is wanted on international weapons trafficking charges.

Mr Campbell -58- was in December 2016 on foot of a second European Arrest Warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

Despite argument from Mr Campbell's legal team that the delay was "an abuse of process", Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, said she was satisfied that an order for the surrender of Campbell may be made.

As the judgement was delivered electronically, Ms Justice Donnelly said she would formally make the order when Campbell next appears in person before the High Court on July 13th.

Today Clare TD Cathal Crowe received an email from Republican Sinn Féin, asking him to intervene in the case.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe 'sick to stomach' after being asked to intervene in Liam Campbell case
Cathal Crowe. Photo: Brian Arthur/ Press 22

The email says that judgement is a "breach of human rights" and points to a number of reports on the prison Mr Campbell is to be held in.

"A 2019 United Nations Committee Against Torture report on Lithuanian prisons expressed serious concerns about the conditions in which prisoners were held across the entire Lithuanian prison system. Chief among the Committee’s concerns were cases of extreme physical and psychological violence from the guards (which even happened during the visit)."

The email contends that Mr Campbell would be at "grave risk" if he were to be extradited to Lithuania.

However, Mr Crowe said that he would not be interceding.

I replied firmly I will not. I was appalled by the email and I don't want to hear from them again.

"It's an organisation I have no respect for and I think this email shows they keep friends with the wrong people still., I absolutely was appalled to receive it let alone act on it. It sickens my stomach that we still have politicians in so-called parties who want to align themselves with these individuals."

READ MORE

Three more Covid-19 deaths confirmed while six more cases reported

More on this topic

Priest challenges Omagh bombers to return and reflect on their actionsPriest challenges Omagh bombers to return and reflect on their actions

Update: Row erupts between police chief and ex-ombudsman over prevention of Omagh bombUpdate: Row erupts between police chief and ex-ombudsman over prevention of Omagh bomb

President Higgins calls for ‘culture of peace’ on anniversary of Omagh bombPresident Higgins calls for ‘culture of peace’ on anniversary of Omagh bomb

Reclaim our past to guard our future: Omagh massacre 20 years laterReclaim our past to guard our future: Omagh massacre 20 years later

TOPIC: Omagh car bombing

More in this Section

Man, 34, seriously injured in Longford crashMan, 34, seriously injured in Longford crash

Concerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staffConcerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staff

Defence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu linkDefence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu link

Gardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scamGardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scam


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Irish talents shine in Dunkirk and more Premier League football

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »