Clare mens' bridge fall may not have been an accident

By Pat Flynn

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving three men who were seriously injured in an apparent fall from a bridge in Co Clare last week and which was originally thought to have been an accident.

Spa Wells Bridge in Lisdoonvarna

The men had been sitting on the wall of the bridge close to Spa Wells in Lisdoonvarna when they fell 9m into a shallow stream below at around 3.20am on Sunday, September 2.

Gardaí were called and arrived at the scene at Spa Wells Bridge within minutes. They located the three men, all of whom had suffered serious injuries. The men had made their way out of the stream when found.

The National Ambulance Service was alerted and three all three were taken to University Hospital Limerick with suspected back and neck injuries.

One of the men is understood to be still undergoing treatment in hospital. They are believed to be from the Doonbeg and Cooraclare areas of the county.

While originally thought to have been an accident, gardaí have since appealed for witnesses after it emerged during inquiries that another person may have been involved.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “It is believed that the three males were sitting on the bridge immediately prior to this incident.

“Gardaí are anxious to speak with any person who was in the area of the Spa Wells Bridge in and around the time of this incident.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in determining the events leading up to the incident and will treat each caller with the utmost confidentially.

“We are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact gardaí in Ennistymon on 065 7072180, Kilrush on 065 9080550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone on 1800 666 999.”