Clare man died two hours after taking 'liquid heroin', inquest hears

A 30-year-old County Clare man was dead within little over two hours of taking a cocktail of ‘liquid heroin’ and methadone, an inquest has heard.

At the County Clare Coroner’s Court, paramedic, John McCauley said that his efforts to resuscitate Robbie Conway of Kilnasoolagh Park, Newmarket-on-Fergus on the night of April 7, 2018, was the fifth time he was involved in a resuscitation of Mr Conway over the previous two to three years.

In his deposition, Mr McCauley said that all times the resuscitation was as a result of opiate overdose by Mr Conway.

He said: “Two of those times involved CPR as was carried out on this night.”

Mr McCauley described “a chaotic scene” when he arrived at an apartment in Newmarket-on-Fergus after receiving an emergency call that a man had stopped breathing at the address.

He said: “There were cans, bottles and prescription drugs all over the floor with alcohol spilled everywhere.”

Mr Conway had the left the apartment with a friend and occupant of the apartment, Mike Feeley (aged 30), at around 7pm on the night to get drugs and they came back around 30 minutes later.

Shauna Mulqueen later spoke to the man who supplied the drugs to the two and she was told that “he poured a bag of heroin into a 'Monster' drink and Robbie and Mike drank it along with 40 milligrams of methadone”.

Ms Mulqueen left the apartment at around 8pm and she said that Mr Conway, Mr Feeley and another man, Kalem Wilkie who didn’t take the drugs were all starting to fall asleep.

Ennis man, Mr Wilkie said that he woke up sometime after 9pm and said to Mike Feeley “wake up, Robbie, we will have a few cans”.

Mr Feeley said that Mr Conway was cold and placed a blanket on him.

Mr Wilkie told the inquest in a deposition: “I looked over and saw the colour of him. I knew by looking at Robbie that he had overdosed as I resuscitated him down at his mother’s house before Christmas.

"This would have been his fourth time overdosing. I took him from the couch on to the ground and started compressions.”

Mr Wilkie said that he phoned the ambulance at 9.38pm and that he started to perform CPR on Mr Conway, but he stopped after the third compression when blood came out of Mr Conway's mouth and nose.

Mr Wilkie said in his deposition that Robbie and Mike earlier said that they “had got methadone and liquid heroin. I had never heard of liquid heroin”.

Mr Feeley told the inquest in a deposition: “I went in an ambulance myself that night because I wasn’t sure if I had taken the same stuff as Robbie.”

County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea, said that the post-mortem results showed that Mr Conway died of cardio-respiratory failure.

The post-mortem showed that Mr Conway had heroin and methadone in his system "with a concentration which might be lethal".

Ms O’Dea said that the cocktail of drugs caused Mr Conway’s heart to stop.