News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Clare Island fisherman challenges licence to lay cable which is part of connection between Europe and US

Clare Island fisherman challenges licence to lay cable which is part of connection between Europe and US
A file photo of Clare Island.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 04:12 PM

A Clare Island fisherman has launched High Court proceedings aimed at stopping the laying of fibre optic cable off the Mayo coast as part of a multi-million international communication project.

Fisherman James O’Toole has brought a legal challenge against the granting of a licence to the Irish leg of the project which will see a Trans-Atlantic subsea cable system connect Northern Europe and the US.

The Irish branch of the cable system is called America Europe Connect 2 and is owned by a consortium of IT companies including internet giants Facebook and Google. The consortium is a notice party to the proceedings against the Minister of State at the Department of Planning and Local Government which granted a foreshore licence earlier this year.

A Trans-Atlantic fibre optic cable extending from the US to Denmark with spurs to Ireland and Norway is under construction. The planned route for the Irish spur includes a landfall at Old Head on the southern side of Clew Bay, over three kms from Louisburgh.

A High Court judge today entered the case to the fast track Commercial Court where fisherman, James O’Toole, is challenging the granting of a foreshore licence to bring the fibre optic cable ashore at Old Head, Co Mayo.

America Europe Connect 2 Limited, which applied to have the case entered to the list, contend it is a major infrastructural project of significant importance to this country.

David Holland SC for America Europe Connect 2 told the court a technical team was already at a Mayo hotel and in self-isolation and expecting to start work next week

Mr O’Toole’s counsel, James Devlin SC, instructed by solicitor Brian Harrington told the court the fisherman will also be applying to the High Court In the next few days for a stay on any work being carried out pending a court determination on the legal challenge.

James O’Toole of Ballytoughey, Clare Island, who is described in the court papers as a farmer and fisherman in his proceedings is seeking an order quashing the decision of the Minister for State for Housing, Planning and Local Government on February 6, 2020, to grant a licence under the Foreshore Act to install a subsea fibre optic cable on the foreshore of Old Head, Louisburgh, Co Mayo.

READ MORE

Horse product firm ordered to pay €56k to sales manager over 'sham' redundancy process

He is also seeking a declaration that the decision to grant the licence was ultra vires and contrary to the EU Habitats Directive.

He further seeks a declaration the decision to grant a licence lacked sufficient reasons and with contrary to fair procedures

America Europe Connect 2 Limited in 2018 applied for a foreshore licence to lay fibre optic cable coming ashore at Old Head Louisburgh,Co Mayo. The licence, which was granted in February 2020, related to the Irish branch of the transatlantic fibre optic cable extending from the US to Denmark with branches to Ireland And Norway.

The cable also passes through Scottish fishing waters. Mr O‘Toole claims the shortest possible route to Ireland’s shore was selected even though it is through areas of very rocky seabed where the cable cannot be buried, in sensitive fishing grounds in Clew Bay and passes through the narrow channel between Achill and Clare islands.

READ MORE

Clare farmer arrested on day of mother's funeral as result of dispute with brother faces birthday in jail

It is claimed it also passes through the habitats of protected endangered species, including the bottle nosed dolphin and the Brent goose.

Mr O’Toole has said he and other fishermen are concerned about the risk to fishing gear becoming entangled on the surface-laid cable as well as fishing gear that may have to be abandoned and could entrap marine species and cause environmental pollution.

It is also his case that disturbance to the population of predators like shark, skate or ray could affect the entire ecosystem including the shellfish that is Mr O’Toole’s livelihood.

Mr Justice David Barniville said he was satisfied to admit the case to the Commercial Court list and said there was clearly a significant commercial dimension and very significant costs involved in the development.

The hearing on whether a stay should be granted until the legal challenge is determined will be decided later this week.

READ MORE

Courts open for business says judge as people who re-occupied repossessed home ordered to appear

More on this topic

Prison Service seeks High Court directions on 46th day of convicted rapist's hunger strikePrison Service seeks High Court directions on 46th day of convicted rapist's hunger strike

‘Rush’ of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants‘Rush’ of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants

Clare farmer arrested on day of mother's funeral as result of dispute with brother faces birthday in jailClare farmer arrested on day of mother's funeral as result of dispute with brother faces birthday in jail

Courts open for business says judge as people who re-occupied repossessed home ordered to appearCourts open for business says judge as people who re-occupied repossessed home ordered to appear


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Trump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last yearTrump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last year

Coronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member statesCoronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member states

East and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data showsEast and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data shows

'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open


Lifestyle

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh and Strong Like Her by Haley Shapley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »