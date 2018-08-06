Clare Island devastated by teen driver’s crash death

By Majella Loftus and Niall Murray

The small community of Clare Island, Co Mayo, has been “rocked to its core” following the tragic death of a teenager in a car crash during the bank holiday weekend.

Clare Island: Boy, 13, died after car he was driving hit a ditch.

Morgan Pinder, aged 13, from Gurteen on Clare Island, was involved in a single-vehicle collision at about 1am yesterday. The car he was driving hit a ditch at The Quay area of the island.

A passing motorist came upon the scene and alerted the emergency services, but sadly the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda forensic collision investigation team travelled out to the island yesterday morning to examine the scene of the crash.

Morgan was the youngest of four sons of Tom and Maureen Pinder, and brother of Christian, Dylan, and Jack. He attended St Patrick’s National School on the island and was due to start secondary school in September.

His mother Maureen is the manager of the community centre, and the family have been described as being at the very heart of life on the island. A resident said the community is in total shock.

“The island has never seen anything like this before,” said the local. “It is completely rocked to its core.

“It being the August bank holiday weekend, the island was packed to capacity with tourists. The residents just cannot believe this tragedy has occurred.”

Fr John Kenny, who visits Clare Island regularly, travelled there to comfort the Pinder family yesterday.

“The family are devastated and this has spread to the entire island community, who are very close-knit,” he said.

“Morgan was a young bubbly boy who was full of life and energy. He was preparing to go to secondary school, which would have caused upheaval for his parents, being the youngest child to leave the nest.”

He said that everyone’s thoughts and prayers were with the family, all of whom are involved in music and sport on the island.

Ian McCabe of Clare Island Co-op said islanders were struggling to come to terms with the news.

“The community is utterly devastated today. We’re still reeling from this absolutely tragic accident,” he told RTÉ News.

Fr Kenny said the tragedy comes just months after the sudden death of Fr Patrick Burke, a curate in Westport who ministered on Clare Island and was a very popular figure among the islanders. Morgan’s remains will repose at the family home on Clare Island this afternoon. His funeral Mass will take place at the island’s Church of the Sacred Heart at 1pm tomorrow.

Gardaí investigating the crash have asked any witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda confidential phone line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Morgan is deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents, brothers, grandparents Margaret and Tom Pinder, uncles, aunts, grand-uncles and aunts, cousins, school friends, and the entire island community.