Clare gardaí investigating hit-and-run

Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run in Co Clare.
The incident happened at around 8pm last night on Quay Road, in Clarecastle.
Two cars collided and one then fled the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Digital Desk
