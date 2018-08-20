Home»Breaking News»ireland

Clare gardaí investigating hit-and-run

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 03:22 PM

Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run in Co Clare.

The incident happened at around 8pm last night on Quay Road, in Clarecastle.

Two cars collided and one then fled the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Clare

More in this Section

Post-mortems due on bodies of man and woman who died in Donegal collision

Half of parents cut spending on clothing and goods to with 3rd level costs

10% increase in passengers flying local routes from Dublin to Kerry and Donegal

Knock apparition community prepares for Pope’s arrival


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »