Clare Council wins case against Traveller couple over Ennis site

File photo of the Clare County Council offices.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Clare County Council has won its High Court action against two members of the Traveller community over a site the local authority has earmarked for new social housing units.

Mr Justice Senan Allen found that the Council was entitled to various orders against Bernard and Helen McDonagh in respect of lands at Ashline, Kilrush Road, Ennis, onto which the defendants moved their caravans in November 2017.

The orders include a permanent injunction preventing the defendants from trespassing on the site.

The Judge also dismissed a counterclaim brought by the McDonaghs who had argued they were entitled to occupy the land as they had a tenancy at Ashline, and had been promised a house on the site.

The Judge noted the couple had remained on the Ashline site for a period, before moving to another site in the Ennis locality.

It was also argued the Council had failed in its statutory functions under the 1998 Housing Traveller Accommodation Act.

Ashline had consisted of six dwelling units owned by the Council which were specifically used to accommodate Traveller families.

Following a series of arson attacks, Ashline remained vacant for several years, and the Council had planned to build 40 new social housing units at the site.

The Council claimed the McDonaghs unlawfully moved their caravans onto on the Ashline Site in late 2017 after heavy machinery removed bollards preventing access to the property.

The McDonaghs had previously resided at the site, which was a designated site for Traveller accommodation between 1997 and 2012.

They left after the facility was damaged following an arson attack at the site. The Council claims the site is unsafe to live in and uninsurable due to the damage sustained from the attack.

The defendants moved on from Ashline to different locations in the Ennis area after the Council brought High Court proceedings.

The McDonaghs had opposed the action, and in their counterclaim argued the site was the subject of an existing tenancy agreement between them and the Council.

They also claimed the tenancy agreement was wrongfully breached by the Council and that it told them they would be able to return to live at the site after it was refurbished.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Allen rejected the claims of the defendants and counterclaim. He said he was satisfied the tenancy had been surrendered and the couple was not entitled to occupy the site.

He also rejected claims from the couple that they had a legitimate expectation that the site would be redeveloped as Traveller-specific accommodation.

He also noted that the Council has promised to offer one of the proposed social housing units to the McDonaghs.

The Council, who he said are the owners of the land at Ashline, were entitled to their permanent injunction preventing the McDonaghs and their servants and agents from trespassing on the site.

