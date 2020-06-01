Clare community calls on Charlie Flanagan to close 'inhumane' emergency accommodation

A Clare community which has befriended asylum seekers in its town has called on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to close emergency accommodation which it describes as dangerous and inhumane.

The Irish Refugee Council and Doras non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also called on Mr Flanagan to take action over conditions in the Central Hostel in Miltown Malbay.

There are 12 asylum seekers staying in the hostel, but the Miltown Malbay Welcome Group says it is seriously concerned for their physical and mental wellbeing.

A total of 35 men from a number of African states and from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have availed of accommodation in Miltown Malbay since May 2019.

The Central Hostel previously ran as a bar and a tourist hostel before it was contracted by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) — an office of the Department of Justice and Equality — as a temporary measure.

Miltown Malway Welcome Group spokeswoman Áine Rynne, an arts professional and niece of singers Christy Moore and Luka Bloom, noted that the local community had “supported, befriended, and assisted” the residents of the emergency centre for over a year.

The community remains proud of its efforts to extend a welcome, she said, but it is “not prepared to continue to tolerate the dangerous, uncomfortable, poorly serviced and managed conditions in which the asylum seekers live in their town”.

Ms Rynne said at least two of the men who had complained about conditions had been relocated at short notice to other centres, and those remaining in the Miltown Malbay hostel were “living in fear”.

The welcome group has written to Mr Flanagan, to IPAS, to the Ombudsman, and to four Clare TDs calling for the hostel’s closure.

Welcome Group member Carmel Talty said she and a fellow volunteer Pauline Fitzgerald had been providing food to the residents, along with duvets and up to 30 hot water bottles during the winter months. Funds had been raised locally through the parish from last October.

The group had learned that the men were unable to drink water in the hostel and were buying bottled water from their weekly €38.80 allowance, she said.

The Irish Refugee Council and Doras have raised concerns about the physical condition of the building. In their letter to IPAS, they cite traces of rodents and a lack light, space and recreational facilities; and provision shared rooms only in spite of despite Covid-19 recommendations.

The NGOs have also queries management and implementation of Covid-19 HSE guidelines whereby “residents were told they should not go outside”.

Central Hostel owner Pat Kelly said he was “not aware” of letters sent to Mr Flanagan or IPAS, and said any queries should be relayed to the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice said it would seek to follow up directly with the group next week in relation to the issues raised.

It said it had provided information to residents by way of a leaflet issued last Friday highlighting the free helpline which is operated independently by the Jesuit Refugee Service.

It said it had also arranged a “virtual clinic” for residents hosted by IPAS, which will take place next week.