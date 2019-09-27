Clare collision: Post mortem on two complete as boy, 12, and man, 20, in hospital

Gardaí have confirmed that the postmortems of two people who died in a Clare collision have taken place.

They stated that the "formal identification process" is underway.

The gardaí also confirmed that a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man are being treated in hospital.

The boy was seriously injured in the collision and is being treated at St James Hospital in Dublin.

The man was injured and is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí said that investigations are continuing.

It had previously been reported that two men in their early 20s had been injured in the collision.

The collision took place yesterday when a car hit a wall and was engulfed in flames in Co Clare.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight in Quinspool, Parteen, County Clare.

Speaking yesterday, local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact gardaí.

“It’s tragic, our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling today,” Ms O’Sullivan added.

"Everyone in the community is stunned."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am who may have Dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.