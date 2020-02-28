News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clare braced for more damage as Jorge hits hard

By David Raleigh
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 08:50 PM

A status-red wind warning for Clare has flood-hit families situated along the lower River Shannon basin braced for the worst, as Storm Jorge blows in from the Atlantic this weekend.

The red warning issued by Met Éireann is the most severe weather warning level, and flooded communities remained on high alert.

Springfield in Clonlara, in south east Clare, is the worst affected part of Banner county.

Neighbouring townlands including Castleconnell and Montpelier in County Limerick, were also under threat from the floodwater.

The only means of transport in and out of Geraldine Quinlivan’s Clonlara home is by boat.

Prior to a currach docking in their front drive yesterday, her two youngest sons, John (23), and Evan, (22), had been braving the waist-high freezing floodwater every morning, on their way to college in County Tipperary.

“John and Evan are wading through to go to LIT Thurles.

“They are in their final year of an L8 [level eight] degree and can ill-afford to be off,” said the mother of four.

Geraldine’s husband Joe’s valiant efforts to keep the water out of their home continued.

Joe (66) and neighbours kept their petrol-operated water pumps chugging 24 hours a day.

However, fear remains in their hearts and minds with increased rainfall and high winds due to bash the underwater neighbourhood.

A source in Clare County Council warned: “The status-red wind warning is now the main area of concern, as it could blow floodwater over into homes.”

Springfield resident Luke Kinsella’s house has remained dry all week — however, with the floodwater creeping to within a few feet of the marooned bungalow, he said he “fears the worst” has yet to come.

“The council has dispensed a load of petrol and diesel generators and pumps to the community, because of the risk of power cuts with the storm coming,” said Luke.

“The levels dropped a few inches today, but we are still in an awful predicament with this storm ahead.”

Some residents have called on the Government to buy them out, while others say they wish to remain to fight for their homes.

