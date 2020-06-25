News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Clancy's Bar granted roof terrace extension

Clancy's Bar granted roof terrace extension
Clancy’s Bar on Princes Street. File image.
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:33 PM

A large pub in the centre of Cork city was granted a licence today to extend its premises to include a roof terrace.

Clancy’s Bar on Princes Street applied to have its newly developed rooftop facility included as part of their pub premises.

The application was brought by licensing expert, Constance Cassidy, senior counsel, before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Court.

Frank Nyhan state solicitor said gardaí had inspected the new part of the city centre premises and had no objection to it being licensed as part of the overall pub premises and found it ready to trade.

Ms Cassidy presented affidavits from a number of witnesses confirming that the roof terrace was in compliance with building regulations, planning permission, fire officer standards and Covid-19 requirements.

A director for Clancy’s Bar (Cork) Ltd., Michael O’Sullivan said 45 staff were employed at the premises.

Judge Ó Donnabháin asked for confirmation that it was not one of those applications where a publican was looking to have seating outside and “take over the public highway for the purpose of drink, which is not a methodology I favour.” Ms Cassidy said it was not such an application.

Judge Ó Donnabháin granted the application “subject to the usual formalities.”

More on this topic

Momentary lapse by minibus driver led to horrendous Cork crash that injured fiveMomentary lapse by minibus driver led to horrendous Cork crash that injured five

Man allegedly stabbed in the leg in course of a lunchtime robbery in Cork parkMan allegedly stabbed in the leg in course of a lunchtime robbery in Cork park

Johnny Depp accused of ‘serious’ breach of court order by The Sun lawyersJohnny Depp accused of ‘serious’ breach of court order by The Sun lawyers

Man has three-year jail term for Midleton drugs find suspended on condition he return to PolandMan has three-year jail term for Midleton drugs find suspended on condition he return to Poland

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

The launch of Ireland’s National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 showed the State's commitment to improving the lives of LGBTI+ people in Ireland.“A step on our journey towards accepting everyone”

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: Kerrymen would give you the eye even if you had a moustache

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Brazilian-born artist Silvio Severino enjoys living in Ireland, a society going in the right direction in its approach to diversity and inclusion. He talks to Ann O’DonoghuePride 2020: Celebrated artist says Ireland is on the right path towards a more inclusive society

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »