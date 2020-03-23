News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Claire Byrne diagnosed with Covid-19; intends to present tonight's show through Skype

By Sarah Slater
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 05:39 PM

RTÉ has confirmed that broadcaster Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.

In a statement to her colleagues this afternoon, Ms Byrne said she had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.

"I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."

She said she was getting better and was working with Medmark and her own GP who will assess when it is safe for her to return to work.

Ms Byrne will present the Claire Byrne Live programme this evening through Skype from her home and broadcaster Sarah McInerney will be co-presenting in studio.

On Saturday, RTÉ said in line with HSE guidelines, public health services would be in contact with those individuals who had direct contact with the person who tested positive.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, a person needs to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within one to two metres, to be considered at-risk or a close contact.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

