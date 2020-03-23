Claire Byrne diagnosed with Covid-19; intends to present tonight's show through Skype

RTÉ has confirmed that broadcaster Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.

In a statement to her colleagues this afternoon, Ms Byrne said she had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.

"I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."

She said she was getting better and was working with Medmark and her own GP who will assess when it is safe for her to return to work.

Ms Byrne will present the Claire Byrne Live programme this evening through Skype from her home and broadcaster Sarah McInerney will be co-presenting in studio.

On Saturday, RTÉ said in line with HSE guidelines, public health services would be in contact with those individuals who had direct contact with the person who tested positive.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, a person needs to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within one to two metres, to be considered at-risk or a close contact.

