News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Claims that environmentally friendly petrol would give same climate benefits as 100,000 electric vehicles

Claims that environmentally friendly petrol would give same climate benefits as 100,000 electric vehicles
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 01:03 PM

Changing to a more environmentally friendly petrol would save motorists around 30 cent on the cost of filling up.

Energy experts are calling on the Government to speed up the switch to petrol with a higher concentration of ethanol.

Energy experts claim increasing the concentration of ethanol in fuel from the current 5% to 10% could deliver the same benefits to the climate as 100,000 electric vehicles.

Changing from E5 to E10 fuel is a 2030 target of the Government's Climate Action Plan.

The Bioenergy for Climate Action in Transport conference today heard claims that the switch could be made overnight and at no cost to the State.

Economist Jim Power said the move to electric cars will not happen fast enough to reduce emissions in line with Ireland's targets, and changing fuels is the way forward.

Mr Power said: "Why the Government is not prepared to make the jump from E5 to E10 very quickly, why they are waiting until 2030, I just do not understand."

James Cogan from Ethanol Europe said fuel with a higher concentration of ethanol is just as effective, but cheaper for motorists.

Mr Cogan said: "There is no fossil carbon in ethanol so if we reduce the amount of fossil energy in our fuel tanks we are reducing the amount of carbon tax that we have to pay on it."

READ MORE

Thousands of driving prosecutions may be affected by High Court's unconstitutionality finding

More on this topic

‘Climate movement does not need any more prizes’: Greta Thunberg declines award‘Climate movement does not need any more prizes’: Greta Thunberg declines award

Brazilian president defends policies amid recent Amazon firesBrazilian president defends policies amid recent Amazon fires

Richard Bruton says bus lanes for electric vehicles will have to be consideredRichard Bruton says bus lanes for electric vehicles will have to be considered

Irish society’s real problem is closer to home than climate or BrexitIrish society’s real problem is closer to home than climate or Brexit


petrolethanolclimate changeenvironmentTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Ex-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UKEx-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UK

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threatFive directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat

TDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powersTDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powers

TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'


Lifestyle

When Hallie Rubenhold’s book took a different view on the infamous killings, she wasn’t expecting the backlash that followed, writes Marjorie Brennan.Recalling the untold stories of the Ripper’s victims

Ireland's beauty brands have a lot to offer.The Skin Nerd: Land of saints and skincare: Our top Irish picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »