Claim of 'major misinformation' in report recommending closure of Cork greyhound stadium

The Youghal Track Supporters Association claims there is “major misinformation” in an Indecon consultancy report recommending closure of the east Cork resort’s greyhound stadium.

More than 300 greyhound followers travelled from near and far to a public meeting at the venue following the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB)’s acceptance of the recommendation that Youghal be included among four-track closures.

Association Chairman Páidí Walsh said the group would “bypass the Board and go the political route” in contesting a report that, he claimed, was remotely researched alongside a brief walk around the track by an engineer.

He criticised the short timeframe for submissions to Minister of State Andrew Doyle compared to the 15 months given to Indecon for its report.

Mr Walsh said contrary to assertions, the track made a profit of nearly €33,000 in 2018, largely through UK-based SIS betting service provider, with coverage doubled in 2019. He said Indecon’s attendance figures excluded an estimated 8,000 people availing of free entry through the peak tourism months of July and August, with overall attendances surpassed only by five city tracks.

He also said parking was plentiful at the track and that its catering provision was profitable and perfect for purpose.

With locals largely valuing the track as an asset to sport and tourism, Mr Walsh said “even accountants and solicitors” are amongst a “massive number” of offers of help.

A potentially more significant ally emerged from the public meeting through retired UK greyhound trainer John Coleman, now a director of both the British Greyhound Board and the British Greyhound Racing Fund. The Cork man, who attended the Youghal track’s opening in 1948, said his “friend” and SIS Greyhound Operations Manager Gordon Bissett, regarded Youghal as “a favoured track for doing business” and viewed the current situation “with dismay”.

The ex-trainer said SIS are due to meet with the IGB, which relies heavily on income from the British broadcaster, in January, where Mr Bissett’s concerns would likely be expressed. “He very much supports you”, he assured. Mr Coleman also questioned the privately-owned track’s future should it close, believing it is indefinitely leased under agreement to return it to green space if racing ceased. “That could cost €100,000”, he surmised.