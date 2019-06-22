Civil war-era grenade found and defused in Dublin

A grenade dating back to the civil war has been found and made safe in Dublin.

Buildings were evacuated in Clontarf on Saturday afternoon as the Irish Defence Forces army bomb disposal team was sent to the scene.

It is understood the device was found while works were carried out in the Dunluce Road area.

A Defence Forces spokesman said they received a request to assist from the Garda and arrived at 2.35pm.

He said: “On arrival a cordon was established and nearby buildings evacuated for the duration of the operation.

“A civil war-era grenade was identified and disposed of on site. The team departed the scene 4pm.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Siochana.”

Civil war rocked Ireland from 1922-23 following the establishment of the Irish Free State.

The agitation was sparked by disagreement over the terms of treaty which secured independence for the 26 counties from Britain.

- Press Association