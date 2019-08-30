News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
City quays flood warning for Cork due to high tides this evening and tomorrow

Flooding on Union Quay in 2015
By Alan Healy
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 02:04 PM

There is a risk of high tide flooding in Cork city this evening and tomorrow.

Cork City Council said there will be a period of high astronomical Spring tides and there is a risk that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the City Centre may suffer localised spot flooding.

High tide times of note are as follows: Friday at 18:29 and Saturday at 06:51 and 19:14.

South Terrace, Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Crosses Green and Kyrl’s Quay could be affected.

Traffic restrictions may be in place at these locations, during these times.

Business Minister: Companies should prepare for 'worst possible' Brexit scenario

