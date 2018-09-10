City mayor ‘astonished’ by lack of civic spirit after coming to aid of woman being attacked

By John Fallon

The mayor of Galway was punched in the face when he went to the aid of a woman who was being attacked by a man in the city centre over the weekend.

However, Niall McNeilus said the most shocking part of the incident was that nobody else intervened and that several onlookers started filming the incident on their phones rather than offering assistance.

The mayor was not badly injured in the incident and while he ended up with a sore jaw he did not require medical attention. The woman was not seriously injured either.

A man was arrested and gardaí in Galway said that a file is being sent to the DPP.

The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Friday on Wolfe Tone Bridge in the city centre.

“There were a lot of people in the area as usual on a Friday evening,” said Mr McNeilus.

“I was just after coming out of a meeting when I saw the man abusing and attacking the young woman.”

He said both appeared to be inebriated and he intervened as he feared for the safety of the woman.

“I told the guy to back off but he struck out and hit me a punch to the jaw,” he said.

“There were a lot of people there but nobody else intervened apart from one woman who rang the gardaí and they were on the scene within minutes.

“Galway is a safe place but, like anywhere else, there will be isolated incidents. But what shocked me is nobody else came to the young woman’s assistance and nobody else intervened when I was assaulted.

“Instead, several people, including some men, took out their phones and started filming. I couldn’t believe it.”

“That young woman could be anyone’s daughter, sister, partner, or whatever and not only did nobody come to her assistance but they started filming it on their phones.

“I was astonished. I would have hoped for more civic spirit and that somebody in difficulty would be assisted.”