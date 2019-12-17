News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Citizenship campaigner should not have to go to court to assert right – Coveney

Citizenship campaigner should not have to go to court to assert right – Coveney
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 05:51 PM

The Tánaiste has said an Irish citizenship campaigner should not have to go to court to assert her right.

Emma De Souza has lodged a challenge in the Court of Appeal in Belfast to a ruling that those born in Northern Ireland are automatically British citizens.

She won a case against the Home Office in 2017 after it deemed she was British when her US-born husband Jake applied for a residence card.

In October, an immigration tribunal upheld an appeal brought by the Home Office.

People in Northern Ireland have a right to identify and be accepted as Irish or British or both as they may so choose and to hold both British and Irish citizenship, as guaranteed by the agreement

They met Simon Coveney in Belfast, and he said: “We agreed that more needs to be done to support confidence in the citizenship and identity provisions of the Good Friday Agreement for all of the people of Northern Ireland.

“People in Northern Ireland have a right to identify and be accepted as Irish or British or both as they may so choose and to hold both British and Irish citizenship, as guaranteed by the agreement.

“No-one should have to go to court to be able to assert that right effectively.”

Government lawyers argued that people born in Northern Ireland are British citizens according to the 1981 British Nationality Act, even if they identify as Irish.

The Good Friday Agreement allows people to identify as British, Irish or both, but the Home Office said the agreement did not supersede the 1981 British Nationality Act.

Mr Coveney said: “The Government will keep engaging with the British Government to seek that this key provision of the Good Friday Agreement is meaningfully provided for in respect of the concerns raised by the De Souzas’ case, and in other areas, as a matter of urgency.

“We will also be remaining in ongoing contact with Emma and Jake De Souza and as their case continues.”

More on this topic

Minister welcomes Ireland's 2,000 new citizensMinister welcomes Ireland's 2,000 new citizens

2,000 people from more than 100 countries to be conferred with Irish citizenship today2,000 people from more than 100 countries to be conferred with Irish citizenship today

Charlie Flanagan: Welcome new citizens to our Irish familyCharlie Flanagan: Welcome new citizens to our Irish family

'Irish citizenship through birth or descent' the most visited document on Citizens Information website'Irish citizenship through birth or descent' the most visited document on Citizens Information website


citizenshipEmma De SouzaIrelandNorthern IrelandSimon CoveneyTOPIC: Citizenship

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

YOU know the way the EU is planning to stop the clocks going back and forward for daylight savings time in 2021? They need to take a look at moving Christmas as well. December 25 is way too late, at least in Ireland. They need to move it back to December 12, if my kids are anything to go by.Learner dad: We're on our fourth box of roses as I write, with my belly almost obscuring the keyboard

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »