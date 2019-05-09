NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Citizens do not want to talk to machines' - Union supports 'properly thought-out automation'

Derek Mullen, Head of Division Civil Service and Niall McGuirk, Chair of the Civil Service Division at the Forsa Civil Service Conference 2019 at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny today. Pic: Dylan Vaughan.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 04:30 PM

The largest public sector trade union in the country says it has no problem with the civil service embracing technology to improve its services - provided it does not lead to job losses.

Fórsa’s Civil Service Division Conference in Kilkenny heard that new forms of work organisation at Revenue, which was supported by re-training, had increased the tax take and improved audit and fraud control rather than cutting jobs.

Derek Mullen, head of Forsa’s Civil Service Division said the union would not oppose the introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence.

“But technological advancement should not be at the cost of services or jobs,” he said.

Mr Mullen pointed to the positive experience of Revenue, where new forms of work organisation, supported by re-training, had increased the tax take and improved audit and fraud control rather than cutting jobs.

“We will support properly thought-out automation, controlled by workers and managers whose aim will be the continued enhancement and delivery of public services. Citizens do not want to talk to machines,” he said.

In a submission presented to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform earlier this year, Fórsa argued for steps to ensure that new recruits are equipped to thrive in increasingly-automated work environments and that older workers should get help to adapt.

READ MORE

Principal demoted for 'emotional abuse' of pupil fails in challenge to disciplinary procedure

Meanwhile, the union’s Local Government and Local Services divisional conference heard a presentation from Dr Mary Murphy of Maynooth University whose research has found that 8% of Irish public spending occurs at local government level, compared to an EU average of more than 23%.

Dr Mary Murphy.

Dr Murphy said Irish councils have fewer functions than their European counterparts, which has a negative effect on a number of aspects of public life, including environmental protection.

“Local government can be an important source of economic development and local jobs, while local authorities across Europe are playing a leading role in transitioning to low-carbon renewable energy.

"We need to rebuild Irish local democracy and citizen participation to build strong local economies based on good jobs and decent incomes, and to address climate change,” she said.

READ MORE

Rape crisis groups back State sexual harassment campaign

More on this topic

Top chef dishes advice on how to make Japanese food

More than 60% of assaults in HSE hospitals in 2018 were on nurses, INMO conference hears

Shan feels the finishing line is in sight for West Brom

Spurs fan dances with delight again after cruel online trolling

KEYWORDS

Forsapublic sectorunion

More in this Section

Jury acquits farmer accused of breaking neighbour's cheekbone in row over straying cow

Here is the value of the illegal drugs that Revenue seized last year

Judge bars business consultant from acting as legal advisor in cases

Firm ordered to pay €16,500 to pregnant accountant who felt isolated and humiliated by male boss


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »