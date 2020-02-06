CIT student offers to compensate man he knocked out with 'self-defence' punch

An incident in which one man stood on the back of another man's foot, dislodging a shoe, led to an altercation in which the first man was knocked unconscious.

The incident occurred in Kinsale, Co. Cork, on May 5 last during the Kinsale Rugby Sevens event.

Matthew Anthony of 10 Gleann Rua, Ballygarvan in Co. Cork had denied a charge of assault causing harm on Kevin Costello after Mr Costello had initially stepped on the foot of Mr Anthony's friend, Rory Dineen, dislodging his shoe.

Bandon District Court heard that a row developed during which Mr Anthony intervened.

Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Anthony, a 22-year-old business management student at CIT, admitted pushing Mr Costello to the ground as he approached him and then when he approached him again punching him in the face, but that it was done in self-defence.

Mr Costello was knocked unconscious, received bruising and a chipped tooth and had concussion. He was treated in Cork University Hospital but has made a full recovery.

Mr Costello said he had been downtown with his girlfriend, waiting for a lift home, and did not remember the incident.

Gardaí claimed that gardaí had "intercepted" Mr Anthony's group as they left the scene with Mr Costello still on the ground.

Rory Dineen's girlfriend, Jordan Clarke, said they were walking downtown after he had rang his mother asking for a lift home to Carrigaline when a man came up and stepped on Rory's foot from behind.

"The shoe came off and Rory said 'watch where you're going'," she said. "The man became aggressive."

Ms Clarke said Mr Anthony then came on the scene and that she recalled Mr Costello coming towards him.

First Mr Anthony pushed Mr Costello, she said, then "to defend himself he did punch him".

The court heard the group then moved away but in Ms Clarke's words: "I just wanted to get away from the conflict."

One of Mr Anthony' friends, Luke Dunlea, also told the judge that Rory Dineen, an accountancy student, was being shouted at and they went over to try and calm the situation.

He said the man then turned to Mr Anthony. "Matthew pushed the male to the floor," Mr Dunlea said.

"He [Mr Costello] got up promptly and moved towards him [Mr Anthony].

"Matthew then struck the other male in the face. He fell to the floor. It all happened so quickly."

Mr Anthony's solicitor, Diarmuid O'Shea, said the law permitted self-defence as long as only reasonable force was used, which he said his client had applied.

He said there was no follow-up punch and no indication that his client was the aggressor. "This was self-defence," he said.

Inspector David Callaghan, prosecuting, said he would have concerns that instead of it being a "one-way verbal dispute" it had been a two-way interaction between Mr Costello and Mr Dineen.

As to claims that the group had not run from the scene, he referred to evidence given by Garda Sean O'Connor that he had decided it best to go around the block to "intercept them".

Regarding Mr Costello he said: "He was punched and knocked unconscious. No one approached to check on his welfare." Insp. Callaghan said this was "alarming and questionable".

Judge McNulty said he was surprised that Mr Costello's friends had not given evidence and rejected the submission of self-defence.

"He could have dealt with this better," the judge said. "Having done the harm and laid his opponent out cold and unconscious he promptly left."

Mr Anthony's father told the court that his son had never caused an ounce of trouble and that on the night "this town of Kinsale was in bedlam".

An apology and offer of compensation was made to Mr Costello.

Judge McNulty said he considered the case proven but would defer conviction and any penalty until April 2, by which time a proposal for compensation may have been finalised.