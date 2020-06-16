Cinemas may reopen in August, says Leo Varadkar

Cinemas and small outdoor performances may restart again in August, according to the Taoiseach.

Speaking on Tuesday while announcing a further €20m in funding to the badly-hit arts sector, decimated by Covid-19 lockdown measures, Leo Varadkar said if the virus continues to be suppressed, certain arts activities could go ahead.

“There will be no mass gatherings until the 31st of August at the earliest,” he said.

“But you know if things continue to go the right direction, and if the virus stays suppressed, I think we could see some smaller outdoor mass gatherings in September, maybe outdoor cultural events of a few thousand people, maybe three, four, five thousand, but unlikely to be more than that.

“We would envisage cinemas, for example, opening in August, but socially distanced, and we are told that cinemas can operate at a profit socially distanced.

“That’s really hard for live performances, for theatres, so that's going to be trickier.”

Recent analysis from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform identified ‘arts & entertainment’ as one of the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 shutdown.

Minister for Arts and Culture Josepha Madigan said that the year may not be lost for outdoor performances.

“I would say the majority of them will be (cancelled) but there's the later part of the year,” she said.

“The other thing we have to bear in mind, particularly for theatres, is the fact that there's an increasing older demographic that are more likely to turn to the theatre or even opera for example, so these are things that we have to take into account.“