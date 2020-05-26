Cinema operator ‘hopeful’ theatres can reopen a month earlier than planned

The operator of 17 cinemas across the country is “hopeful” theatres can reopen in July and not in August, which is scheduled under the Government’s Covid-19 exit strategy.

Mark Anderson, director of the Omniplex cinema group, welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s comments that consideration would be given to reopening some sectors sooner than planned.

Under the Government’s roadmap for reopening the economy, cinemas are not scheduled to open until August 10, a month after most cinemas across Europe.

The Omniplex cinema group has submitted a model to the Government on how it could reopen earlier and how it intends to operate under public health guidelines.

“I’m hopeful, now that the Government has listened to what we had to say,” said Mr Anderson.

“The Taoiseach indicated that Ireland should not be the last to return, as we weren’t the worst-hit in the Covid-19 crisis across Europe.”

At a webinar hosted by Ibec last Friday, the Taoiseach signalled that the National Public Health Emergency Team would consider the issue when reviewing the Covid-19 roadmap on June 5.

When asked about some sectors opening sooner than planned, the Taoiseach told Ibec chief executive, Danny McCoy: “There are different sectors now submitting proposals as to how they might open sooner, or how they can open with physical distancing, and we are listening to all that and paying attention to that, and also looking at what is happening in other countries, too.

“I agree with the slow-and-steady approach that we are taking, but I don’t want us to be the last country in Europe to reopen. We weren’t the worst-hit country in Europe; we certainly shouldn’t be the last country in Europe to reopen.”

Mr Anderson acknowledged that the cinema sector, which employs more than 2,000 people and has a turnover of €200m per annum, would have to adapt to a “new normal”.

The sector, he said, was preparing for the possibility that social distancing may remain in place for some time, which could see cinemas operating at a reduced capacity of between 25% and 30%, because of fewer screenings and fewer movie-goers. When cinemas do reopen, customers will also see a number of changes, including the need to pre-purchase tickets, which will be scanned at the entrance.

A number of major movie releases, such as Tenet and the Top Gun sequel, are expected in July, after Covid-19 stalled release and production schedules by three months.