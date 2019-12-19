Cinema general manager 'whittled away' stolen €200k on gambling

The general manager of a Dublin cinema stole over €200,000 from his employer and “whittled” it away mainly on gambling, a court has heard.

John Connolly (38) admitted the thefts when confronted and told gardaí he was drinking heavily at the time and suffering mental health issues. He said he thought he could take the money and put it back.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Connolly was gambling mainly on the lotto and at one stage was one number away from winning €250,000. The total theft amounted to €217,203.

Connolly of Carnlough Road, Cabra West, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to theft of sums of cash from IMC Cinema, Omni Park, Santry on dates between April 2016 and July 2018.

Garda Jarleth Burke told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that Connolly worked as a general manager at the cinema and initially two keys – one held by Connolly and one held by a security company - were required to open the main safe where the cinema takings were stored.

After a change in security providers in 2016 Connolly held both keys and had access to the safe.

In May 2018 the directors of the cinema became aware that there was a shortfall between takings from the cinema and lodgements to the company bank account. Garda were contacted and an investigation began. Connolly admitted the thefts as soon as the allegations were put to him.

Gda Burke said following analysis it appeared there was an initial shortfall of €6,000 in June 2016 and that a time lag developed before money was collected by the security company.

Gda Burke agreed with Seamus Clarke SC, defending, that Connolly was “chasing his tail” and trying to cover his tracks by using takings to “offset” previously stolen money and “plugging the gap.”

He agreed that Connolly was not living a lavish lifestyle and there was no money “slushing around” in his bank account. Connolly has no previous convictions and no money has been recovered.

Connolly told gardaí during interview that he “can't apologise enough” for what he had done.

Mr Clarke handed in a letter of apology from his client to his former employers and also letters from Connolly's family and former partner.

Counsel said Connolly came from a psychologically abusive background as a child. He said his client had a gambling problem and had been drinking heavily at the time.

He said the money stolen had been “whittled away” primarily on gambling.

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned sentencing and remanded Connolly on continuing bail until February 28 2020 to allow psychiatric and probation reports be prepared.