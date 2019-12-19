News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cinema general manager 'whittled away' stolen €200k on gambling

Cinema general manager 'whittled away' stolen €200k on gambling
By Fiona Ferguson
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 04:51 PM

The general manager of a Dublin cinema stole over €200,000 from his employer and “whittled” it away mainly on gambling, a court has heard.

John Connolly (38) admitted the thefts when confronted and told gardaí he was drinking heavily at the time and suffering mental health issues. He said he thought he could take the money and put it back.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Connolly was gambling mainly on the lotto and at one stage was one number away from winning €250,000. The total theft amounted to €217,203.

Connolly of Carnlough Road, Cabra West, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to theft of sums of cash from IMC Cinema, Omni Park, Santry on dates between April 2016 and July 2018.

Garda Jarleth Burke told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that Connolly worked as a general manager at the cinema and initially two keys – one held by Connolly and one held by a security company - were required to open the main safe where the cinema takings were stored.

After a change in security providers in 2016 Connolly held both keys and had access to the safe.

In May 2018 the directors of the cinema became aware that there was a shortfall between takings from the cinema and lodgements to the company bank account. Garda were contacted and an investigation began. Connolly admitted the thefts as soon as the allegations were put to him.

Gda Burke said following analysis it appeared there was an initial shortfall of €6,000 in June 2016 and that a time lag developed before money was collected by the security company.

Gda Burke agreed with Seamus Clarke SC, defending, that Connolly was “chasing his tail” and trying to cover his tracks by using takings to “offset” previously stolen money and “plugging the gap.”

He agreed that Connolly was not living a lavish lifestyle and there was no money “slushing around” in his bank account. Connolly has no previous convictions and no money has been recovered.

Connolly told gardaí during interview that he “can't apologise enough” for what he had done.

Mr Clarke handed in a letter of apology from his client to his former employers and also letters from Connolly's family and former partner.

Counsel said Connolly came from a psychologically abusive background as a child. He said his client had a gambling problem and had been drinking heavily at the time.

He said the money stolen had been “whittled away” primarily on gambling.

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned sentencing and remanded Connolly on continuing bail until February 28 2020 to allow psychiatric and probation reports be prepared.

READ MORE

'We’re constantly missing her,' says mother as inquest hears how toddler Santina Cawley died

More on this topic

Psychiatrist loses challenge aimed at lifting his suspension from workPsychiatrist loses challenge aimed at lifting his suspension from work

Injunction application brought by relative of Cyril McGuinness over seized phones struck outInjunction application brought by relative of Cyril McGuinness over seized phones struck out

'No trial is perfect' - Man loses Supreme Court appeal over conviction for rape of niece 44 years after offence'No trial is perfect' - Man loses Supreme Court appeal over conviction for rape of niece 44 years after offence

Insurer fails to get out of case after farmer's arm allegedly crushed in agri-business storeInsurer fails to get out of case after farmer's arm allegedly crushed in agri-business store


CourtCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

We just really don’t like Christmas pudding, being too full of tough dried things which have about as much mouth appeal as nuts and bolts.Currabinny Cooks: Alternative Christmas treats for fellow pudding haters

I suffer from heartburn and usually take great care of my diet. Is there something I could take to minimise the damage?Natural health: 'I'm dreading the rich food over Christmas'; 'I'm breastfeeding and have developed mastitis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »