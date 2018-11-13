Home»ireland

Cigarettes worth €16,000 seized in Co Louth

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 05:25 PM

Illegal cigarettes worth more than €16,000 have been seized in County Laois.

They were found during the search of an apartment in Portlaoise last Friday.

The cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘West’, ‘L&M’, ’Pall Mall’, ‘Winston’, ‘LD’, ‘Chesterfield’ and ‘NZ’, have an estimated retail value of €16,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €13,000.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána.

A man in his 50s was questioned, and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

