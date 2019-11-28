Cigarettes with estimated retail value of €26,000 seized in Wexford

Revenue officers have seized 38,000 cigarettes, with an estimated retail value of €26,000, in Wexford.
The seizure was part of a joint operation between Revenue and Gardaí.
The seizure was made following a search, under warrant, of a residential property in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.
The cigarettes were branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘NZ Gold’ and ‘Sobranie’.
Revenue said they represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €20,500.
Gardaí stated that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.