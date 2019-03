Cigarettes and alcohol believed to be worth almost €8,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

They were found in a foreign-registered van that arrived from Holyhead on Saturday.

In total, more than 4,000 cigarettes and 450 litres of alcohol were taken by officers.

Revenue say the seizure is part of an ongoing operation targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products.

READ MORE Double lung transplant warrior Orla Tinsley grateful for support after health setback

Investigations are ongoing.