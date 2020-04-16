CIF: 'Up to the industry to prove that it can operate safely'

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has prepared a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for a gradual and staged return to work from May 5, subject to the guidance of the health authorities.

Tom Parlon, the director general of CIF told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke that safety will be the common denominator in preparations for a gradual return to working.

The SOP for all building sites which indicate an entirely different workplace will be set up “to fall in line with all the new arrangements.”

The procedures look at issues such as travel to work, staggered shift times, social distancing, sanitation and induction programmes for all workers returning to building sites.

Mr Parlon added that the SOPs have been devised with input from leading health and safety authorities, including new rules where only one person can travel in a two-person vehicle to a building site.

“Covid wardens” would be in place on all sites to monitor the measures, which will include social distancing in canteens and during meetings, he said.

“It is up to the industry to prove that it can operate safely.

“Workers are going to have to be comfortable to go back to work.”

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing



