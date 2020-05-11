News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

CIE in serious financial trouble following drop in passenger numbers - NBRU

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 10:34 AM

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) claims it would be "preposterous" if the government allowed the public transport system to collapse due to the pandemic.

CIE has written to the Transport Minister to say it is in serious financial trouble after a big drop in passenger numbers.

According to The Irish Times, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail and Dublin Bus could run out of money as early as next month.

Dermot O'Leary, from the NBRU, says the government must step in.

"The fact that the State would let its own national carrier - which is what CIE is - fail would be untenable," said Mr O'Leary.

"It would be preposterous, I would suggest.

"The one thing that cannot happen is CIE cannot be allowed to fail.

"It is vital and it is significant that transport services supplied by CIE have been the last man standing across this country."

