'Cider is cheaper than milk': AAI call for minimum unit pricing for alcohol

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 01:04 PM

With a litre of cider often selling for less than a litre of milk, Alcohol Action Ireland are calling on the Government to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol as a matter of urgency.

The charity carried out its annual price review and found that 1 litre of cider can cost as little as 88 cent, which is cheaper than a litre of milk in most places.

A woman in Ireland can reach her alcohol quota of 11 units a week for less than €5.

A man can drink his recommended guideline of 17 standard drinks for €7.50.

A spokesperson for AAI, Eunan McKinney, said: "Cider is cheaper than milk currently in the supermarket.

"You can't buy a litre of milk for less than around a euro, or a little bit less than a euro.

"Whereas, essentially, you can buy a litre of cider for around the same price or less."

Alcohol Action Ireland is calling on the Minister for Health to prioritise the introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

The measure was introduced in Scotland in May 2018 and Dr Peter Rice from the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems Executive said it is working.

He said Scotland is at their lowest level of consumption for 25 years.

The Department of Health says that it's the Minister's intention to implement minimum unit pricing here as soon as possible.

Alcohol

