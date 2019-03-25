NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Church ban for man bailed on theft charges

By Liam Heylin
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 08:50 PM

An order to stay out of church was made against a 62-year-old man at Cork District Court yesterday. Garda Lorraine O’Donovan arrested Charles Nolan of Deerpark hostel, Friars Walk, Cork, and charged him with multiple counts of thefts from churches.

When the accused was cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence against him. He replied that the amounts of stolen cash specified on the charge sheets was too high.

There was no objection to the accused being released on bail but certain conditions were required. One was that Nolan would not go to any church in Cork City between now and his adjournment date, April 15.

He was also required to sign on three times a week at Anglesea St Garda Station. A summary of the prosecution evidence is to be sent to defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

The most recent charge relates to March 4 at Holy Trinity church on Fr Matthew Quay where he is charged with attempting to steal four €20 notes from a collection box. Again on May 3 2018 he is charged with stealing €100 cash at this church. On November 10 2018 he is accused of stealing €75 in cash from the same church. On December 13 he is charged with stealing €75 cash from the church. On December 15 he is again charged with stealing €75 from Holy Trinity church.

In respect of January 14 at another church – the Church of the Annunciation in Blackpool – he is charged with being in possession of gloves, rots, torch and a metal pincher in association with a suspected offence.

On November 30 he is again charged with stealing €100 in notes from the church.On December 12, 2018, at the Church of the Annunciation, Nolan is charged with stealing €100 in cash in notes. Finally, on New Year’s Eve 2018 he is charged with stealing €100 again.

