Christy McCann will not chair EGM of upcoming meeting of Scouting Ireland

The Chief Scout of Scouting Ireland Christy McCann has said he will not chair the upcoming extraordinary general meeting as it is 'not the best solution' given the current difficulties in the youth organisation.

Speaking on the Sean O'Rourke show on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr McCann said that he has signed a letter of resignation from the Board of Scouting Ireland and will follow through with that if the Board does stand down at its next meeting on September 30.

Chief Scout of Scouting Ireland Christy McCann

He described as 'unfortunate' the withdrawal of funding from the organisation.

He said he was happy to stand aside and await the outcome of an ongoing review into Mr McCann and three other senior volunteers under investigation over the organisation's handling of a rape allegation by an 18-year-old in 2009.

He stepped aside from his role on the Board in April pending the findings of an inquiry.

He said it was possible he had mishandled the organisation's response to the allegations and he welcomed the introduction of new governance procedures as 'there is no guidelines or rulebook' to deal with this type of matter.

READ MORE: State funding of Scouting body to remain suspended

Mr McCann said he is committed to scouting and to leading young people and could continue in his role under a new governance structure where the role is separated from the Board's role.

He said until he or the membership decides that he should not be Chief Scout he would continue in his position.

Digital Desk