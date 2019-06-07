News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Christopher O'Sullivan elected Mayor of County Cork

Cllr Christopher O'Sullivan
By Sean O'Riordan
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Fianna Fáil's Cllr Christopher O'Sullivan, from Clonakilty, hast just been elected as the new Mayor of County Cork thanks to a pact between his party, some of the Independents and Labour.

He beat off the challenge of Fine Gael's Fermoy-based Cllr Noel McCarthy on a vote of 27 to 21. Seven councillors abstained.

Despite Fine Gael securing 20 seats, Fianna Fáil with 18 seats will managed to control the 55-seat council due to the pact with Independents and Labour.

The horsetrading for mayoral seats got underway in earnest just days after the election and Fine Gael made a number of overtures to different parties to try and gain the balance of power.

Among the other councillors believed to be in the running for the mayorship were Frank O’Flynn (Fermoy), Joe Carroll (Skibbereen), Gillian Coughlan (Bandon) and Ian Doyle (Charleville).

