'Christmas will never be the same again' - Uncle of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy pays tribute to 'caring' niece

Mary Ellen Molloy
By Stephen Cadogan
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 12:40 PM

The uncle of tragic nurse Mary Ellen Molloy who was killed in a freak accident in Australia has spoken of his family's heartache and their wish to get her home.

Donegal All-Ireland winning GAA captain Anthony Molloy said there are simply no words to describe how his family right now.

Mary Ellen was killed when the branch of a tree fell on the taxi in which she was traveling on Friday evening last in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old had been working there as a nurse having left her native Ardara last year.

Anthony, who was also Mary Ellen's Godfather, said there is just a numbness which has embraced the family and the community since word of Mary Ellen's tragic death broke on Friday last around 5.30pm.

It's so hard to put it into words. It was just such a freaky thing to have happened.

"We received word from local gardaí around 5.30pm last Friday. We couldn't believe what they were telling us and it's still difficult to believe it now," he said.

Mr Molloy, a Fianna Fáil county councillor, described Mary Ellen as a beautiful person "both on the inside and out."

He said "I think she was always destined to be a nurse, even from a young age. She had that caring nature and loved looking after people, especially older people.

"You can see from her pictures that she was a beautiful-looking girl but her beauty was also inside and anybody in Ardara or who came into contact her in any way will tell you that."

Mr Molloy said Mary Ellen's parents Terence and Angela are coping as best they can and are comforting their two other sons John and Karl.

He says Christmas will never be the same again after the tragedy but said the community and people in general have been marvellous.

He paid tribute to Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher for his efforts in helping to repatriate Mary Ellen.

