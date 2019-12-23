News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Christmas warning after spate of Mass-goers have cars broken into in Donegal

Christmas warning after spate of Mass-goers have cars broken into in Donegal
By Stephen Maguire
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 10:58 AM

Gardaí are warning people not to leave valuables in cars during Christmas masses after a spate of break-ins to cars outside churches in Co Donegal yesterday.

Thieves broke into three cars outside different churches while the owners were at Mass.

Handbags, an Apple iPod as well as children's medication was taken during the series of thefts.

The break-ins occurred outside St Mary's Church in Castlefin, St Columba's Church in Drumoghill and Carnone Presbyterian Church in Castlefin.

The three robberies all took place within a two hour period but gardaí have not confirmed if the robberies are related.

As well as the value of the items stolen, the thieves also broke windows in the vehicle and also broke the boot lock on one of the cars.

Garda Grainne Doherty said with a number of church services coming up in the coming days with the festive season, people should be extra careful with their vehicles.

"These people are chancers and we are asking people not to take any chances with their vehicles and valuable items in the run-up to and over Christmas.

These guys might try ten cars and they only have to get lucky once.

"We are asking people not to leave any valuables in cars when they are attending church services over Christmas and also to park their cars in well-lit areas.

"Don't simply put handbags and other valuables in the footwells of cars as these people know they could be there. Our message is not to take any chances."

READ MORE

'A terrifying ordeal': Man hospitalised after being attacked in Donegal home by six armed men

More on this topic

Fishermen rescued in mammoth 15-hour mission off the coast of Co DonegalFishermen rescued in mammoth 15-hour mission off the coast of Co Donegal

Man who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest todayMan who died in tragic Donegal drowning to be laid to rest today

'A terrifying ordeal': Man hospitalised after being attacked in Donegal home by six armed men'A terrifying ordeal': Man hospitalised after being attacked in Donegal home by six armed men

Man drowns after car slips off Donegal pierMan drowns after car slips off Donegal pier


TOPIC: Donegal

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »