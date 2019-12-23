Christmas warning after spate of Mass-goers have cars broken into in Donegal

Gardaí are warning people not to leave valuables in cars during Christmas masses after a spate of break-ins to cars outside churches in Co Donegal yesterday.

Thieves broke into three cars outside different churches while the owners were at Mass.

Handbags, an Apple iPod as well as children's medication was taken during the series of thefts.

The break-ins occurred outside St Mary's Church in Castlefin, St Columba's Church in Drumoghill and Carnone Presbyterian Church in Castlefin.

The three robberies all took place within a two hour period but gardaí have not confirmed if the robberies are related.

As well as the value of the items stolen, the thieves also broke windows in the vehicle and also broke the boot lock on one of the cars.

Garda Grainne Doherty said with a number of church services coming up in the coming days with the festive season, people should be extra careful with their vehicles.

"These people are chancers and we are asking people not to take any chances with their vehicles and valuable items in the run-up to and over Christmas.

These guys might try ten cars and they only have to get lucky once.

"We are asking people not to leave any valuables in cars when they are attending church services over Christmas and also to park their cars in well-lit areas.

"Don't simply put handbags and other valuables in the footwells of cars as these people know they could be there. Our message is not to take any chances."