News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Christmas general election? Bring it on,' says Minister

'Christmas general election? Bring it on,' says Minister
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, December 02, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has challenged opposition politicians to "bring it on" ahead of tomorrow's no-confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy.

The Social Democrats are to use their Dáil time to table a motion of no-confidence in the Housing Minister tomorrow. However, Mr Bruton said he is "absolutely confident" that this vote will not succeed.

Mr Bruton said his Fine Gael colleague is doing a great job in the Department of Housing, but said his party is ready for a General Election before Christmas.

"Bring it on is what I say, if people want a general election before Christmas, I have no problem with that," he said.

Asked if Fine Gael has locked in the support of Independent TD Noel Grealish and Michael Lowry ahead of the no-confidence motion, he said: "That's a matter for individuals to decide.

"We are a minority government, from any week to week we depend on the decision of the people, but I've no problem facing the people for a general election.

READ MORE

Govt includes community category in plan to raise renewable electricity generation

"I think our performance in many areas will be very strong, including in housing, and we have a very robust reform agenda in areas of my own like delivering on the climate plan, delivering on the national broadband and delivery in other ministries."

Speaking as he announced details of the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction, Mr Burton moved to strongly back Mr Murphy.

Mr Bruton said:

I think Eoghan Murphy is doing a great job.

"I think people forget that it was the housing disaster that brought this country to its knees.

"It was the toxic relationship between property and banking that destroyed this country and he's had to rebuild a housing model.

"He's delivering 25% per annum increase in housing supply, both in social housing and in private housing. That is an exceptional achievement, coming from the base that he had to work off," he said.

More on this topic

Dara Murphy 'needs to account for expenses claims,' says Richard BrutonDara Murphy 'needs to account for expenses claims,' says Richard Bruton

Murphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says TaoiseachMurphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says Taoiseach

'A simple statement can put this matter to bed' - Flanagan responds to Dara Murphy Dáil attendance record'A simple statement can put this matter to bed' - Flanagan responds to Dara Murphy Dáil attendance record

Murphy to face no confidence motion; Varadkar has 100% confidence in Housing Minister Murphy to face no confidence motion; Varadkar has 100% confidence in Housing Minister


electionpoliticsIrelandTOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Man hit by vehicle during Cork disputeMan hit by vehicle during Cork dispute

Lisa Smith returns: Foreign agencies’ work forms key evidenceLisa Smith returns: Foreign agencies’ work forms key evidence

Pollution in Dublin 'alarming', says UCD scientist Pollution in Dublin 'alarming', says UCD scientist

Asylum seeker housing situation ‘perilous’; 39 direct provision centres fullAsylum seeker housing situation ‘perilous’; 39 direct provision centres full


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »