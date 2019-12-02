'Christmas general election? Bring it on,' says Minister

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has challenged opposition politicians to "bring it on" ahead of tomorrow's no-confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy.

The Social Democrats are to use their Dáil time to table a motion of no-confidence in the Housing Minister tomorrow. However, Mr Bruton said he is "absolutely confident" that this vote will not succeed.

Mr Bruton said his Fine Gael colleague is doing a great job in the Department of Housing, but said his party is ready for a General Election before Christmas.

"Bring it on is what I say, if people want a general election before Christmas, I have no problem with that," he said.

Asked if Fine Gael has locked in the support of Independent TD Noel Grealish and Michael Lowry ahead of the no-confidence motion, he said: "That's a matter for individuals to decide.

"We are a minority government, from any week to week we depend on the decision of the people, but I've no problem facing the people for a general election.

"I think our performance in many areas will be very strong, including in housing, and we have a very robust reform agenda in areas of my own like delivering on the climate plan, delivering on the national broadband and delivery in other ministries."

Speaking as he announced details of the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction, Mr Burton moved to strongly back Mr Murphy.

Mr Bruton said:

I think Eoghan Murphy is doing a great job.

"I think people forget that it was the housing disaster that brought this country to its knees.

"It was the toxic relationship between property and banking that destroyed this country and he's had to rebuild a housing model.

"He's delivering 25% per annum increase in housing supply, both in social housing and in private housing. That is an exceptional achievement, coming from the base that he had to work off," he said.