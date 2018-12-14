Christmas Express brings cheer to Clonakilty

The business and tourism communities in the award-winning West Cork town Clonakilty are on the festive spirit track this weekend.

From today, a Clonakilty Christmas Express will be transporting hundreds of locals and visitors around the town for a magical journey.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Christopher O’Sullivan and members of the local business community launch the Clonakilty Christmas Express, part of the town’s planned festivities, courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce and The Model Railway Village.

The town’s Chamber of Commerce, along with the Model Railway Village, are also providing live music and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Fianna Fáil councillor Christopher O’Sullivan, head of the chamber, said: “We are very happy to run the Christmas Express for a third year, closing 2018 with another great festival that’s free for everyone to enjoy. The Clonakilty Christmas Express and festivities this coming weekend are supported by volunteers in the community and we are very grateful for their help.

To date, festivals such as the Clonakilty Street Carnival and Samhain, have been a great success this year.

With two carriages attached, the Christmas Express will traverse the town’s colourful streets.

Some of Santa’s elves will be on board singing Christmas favourites along the way.

Festive food and drinks will be served in the heart of the town today, at 2.30pm, in Astna Square, while tomorrow features an autism-friendly Christmas Express from O’Donovan’s at 1.30pm.

The street train service runs today from 4.30pm until 7pm to coincide with late-night shopping, tomorrow from 2pm until 6pm, and from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday.