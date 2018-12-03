NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Christmas coming too early for new gift card rules

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 07:53 AM

New rules to protect gift card holders will not be brought in in time for Christmas.

Plans to put a minimum five-year expiry date on gift vouchers were agreed by Cabinet in June.

A public consultation was opened three months ago on whether maintenance fees should also be axed.

The Irish Times reports that more than 100 submissions were received including from One4All, who objected to the proposals.

READ MORE: Rising hotel costs spur Fine Gael Junior Ministers to ask State to pay their Dublin hotel bills

The Business Minister Heather Humphreys is now seeking legal advice and so no changes will be made before the festive season.

- Digital Desk


