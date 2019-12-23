News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Christmas comes early as National Lottery hand out €9.3m in prizes

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 02:35 PM

There were two special Christmas parties in Dublin today as the National Lottery handed out €9.3m to syndicates from Dublin and Kilkenny.

The biggest claim of the day was made by a large Kilkenny work syndicate that won the €6.8m Lotto jackpot earlier this month.

Also claiming a life-changing National Lottery prize today was a Dublin family syndicate who won over €2.5m EuroMillions prize in October.

The winner of the €2.5m revealed that they sought financial advice before claiming their prize.

"We found out a couple of days after the draw when I scanned the ticket. I just felt numb and went online to double check the numbers," the person, who wished to stay anonymous said.

"We came down from our cloud eventually and sought financial advice and waited until the news properly sunk in before we made our claim.”

The Kilkenny-based winners said that when he got a phone call telling him they won the top prize, he thought it was a joke.

"We thought he was having a joke with us so a couple of us made our way to his house so we could inspect the ticket for ourselves," they said.

It’s an amazing win and with so many members of the syndicate, it is lovely that so many families will benefit from it before Christmas.

TOPIC: Lotto

