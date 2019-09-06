Christian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisation

Christian Brothers is to pay its outstanding debt of €6.8m to a redress organisation by the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

The statutory body Caranua was to receive €1.8m owed by the Congregation of Christian Brothers this week.

The Department of Education and Skills was told today of plans for the completion of the congregation’s voluntary pledge to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund.

The congregation confirmed to the department that it will complete the pledge through a series of monthly cash transfers between September and December of this year.

I welcome the clear confirmation from the Christian Brothers of its plan to complete its pledge

The total to be transferred will amount to €6.8m.

Caranua, a state body, was set up to deal with a €110m redress scheme to help improve victims’ lives through housing, health and education for people who suffered abuse as children.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh, whose department oversees the survivor fund, said: “I welcome the clear confirmation from the Christian Brothers of its plan to complete its pledge. I particularly welcome the fact that this plan has now been put into operation, with the first tranche of €1.8m having been transferred this week.

“This confirmation provides both funding and much-needed clarity for Caranua to allow it to continue its supports for survivors.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Caranua said: “Caranua has been advised by the Department of Education and Skills that, following their discussions with the Congregation of the Christian Brothers, €1.8m of the outstanding contribution of €6.37m will be transferred to the fund today.

“Caranua expects to receive written confirmation of the schedule of future payments from the Department of Education and Skills in the coming days.”

- Press Association