Christian Brothers pay first installment of €6.3m owed in redress payments

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, September 06, 2019 - 07:00 PM

The €6.3m owed by the Christian Brothers to redress organisation Caranua will be paid in four installments - with the first €1.8m paid today.

The Irish Examiner revealed this morning that a financing arrangement had been agreed with respect to the promised contribution and that the first payment of €1.8m was transferred today.

The remainder of the money will be paid in three further monthly installments of €1.5m, €1.5m, and €2m respectively.

Of this total of €6.8m - €6.3m will go directly to the Caranua Fund with €428,910 to be paid over to the National Children’s Hospital.

In July, the Irish Examiner revealed that the Caranua fund would not have enough money to cover the cost of outstanding funding supports for abuse survivors unless it “urgently” received the money.

The dire financial situation facing the fund was revealed in more than a year’s worth of correspondence between Caranua and the Department of Education and Skills.

Education minister Joe McHugh welcomed the fact that the first of the four payments had been made.

“I welcome the clear confirmation from the Christian Brothers of its plan to complete its pledge. I particularly welcome the fact that this plan has now been put into operation, with the first tranche of €1.8 million having been transferred this week."

“This confirmation provides both funding and much needed clarity for Caranua to allow it to continue its supports for survivors," he said

In mid-July, the Christian Brothers said the payment was “imminent”, while the department assured Caranua in June that the contribution would be paid “in the coming weeks” and it had received “verbal and written assurances” to this effect.

However, this paper revealed last month that an issue had arisen in relation to the sale of land owned by the Christian Brothers at Clonkeen College in Blackrock in Dublin and that the payment was to be delayed.

The order was using the sale of the land to fund the more than €6m it owes to Caranua. As a result, the order said that “alternative financing solutions” were being examined so the payment can be made in the “near term”.

To the end of July 2019, Caranua had spent some €88.9m on funding supports for survivors and €11.72m on operational costs.

The redress body had been expected to wind down last month after it closed for applications in August of 2018.

