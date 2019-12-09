Christian Brothers pay €6.8m debt to victims’ organisation

Christian Brothers has paid its outstanding debt of €6.8m to a redress organisation, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Education and Skills revealed on Monday that the Congregation of Christian Brothers fulfilled its voluntary pledge to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund (RISF).

The religious organisation’s contribution was completed through a series of monthly cash transfers between September and December this year.

Since September a total of €6.8m has been paid by the Congregation of Christian Brothers, bringing to €8.8m the amount contributed in 2019 and €30m contributed since 2013.

The financial contributions will allow Caranua to continue its supports for survivors

Caranua, a state body, was set up to deal with a €110m redress scheme to help improve victims’ lives through housing, health and education for people who suffered abuse as children.

The independent body was set up to help people who, as children, experienced abuse in residential institutions.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh, whose department oversees the survivor fund, said: “I welcome the latest contributions made by the Christian Brothers as it fulfils the congregation’s pledge to complete its voluntary contributions.

“These payments ensure that Caranua has access to the full €110m in cash contributions which were committed to.

“Most importantly, the financial contributions will allow Caranua to continue its supports for survivors.”

The contributions made by the Congregation over the last few months mean the full amount has been paid into the RISF, with the money funding the work of Caranua.

A further portion of the contribution made by the Congregation, a little over €428,000, is to be paid to the new National Children’s Hospital, as required under law.